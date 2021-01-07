Over 92.6Mln Laboratory Tests Done in Russia Since Onset of Pandemic - Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Russia has conducted more than 92.6 million tests for the coronavirus disease since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said Thursday.

"As of 07.01.2021, over 92.6 million laboratory tests for the novel coronavirus disease have been made.

Testing is currently available in 975 laboratories, 111 of them are Rospotrebnadzor's laboratories, 864 are part of state medical facilities and 205 laboratories are owned privately," the watchdog said in a statement.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, any laboratory has the right to tests for COVID-19 as long as it notifies the watchdog's Federal hygiene and epidemiology center and then informs Rospotrebnadzor about positive tests.