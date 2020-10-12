Over 9.3 Million US Voters Have Already Cast Ballots - US Elections Project

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) More than 9.3 million Americans have already voted in the US election, data from the United States Elections Project, led by University of Florida Professor Michael McDonald, shows.

According to Sunday data, US voters have cast a total of 9,345,542 ballots in the reporting states, with Florida, Virginia and Michigan in the lead (over 1.6 million votes, over 973,000 votes and more than 844,000 votes, respectively).

Taking into account party registration data in some states, there are over 2.1 million returned ballots from Democrats (out of a total of over 22.

3 million requested), while Republicans have over 930,000 ballots returned out of more than 13 million requested.

The most recent polls in five key states, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, and North Carolina, conducted by Redfield &Wilton and cited by the New York Times, have shown former Vice President Joe Biden with leads ranging from 5 to 10 points over US President Donald Trump.

Polls at the same point in 2016 showed Hillary Clinton with leads that pointed to a landslide victory, only to have margins disappear in the final weeks.

In the 2016 US election, about 130 million Americans voted.