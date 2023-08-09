Open Menu

Over 930 People Drowned In Russia's Water Bodies In July - Ministry Of Emergencies

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Over 930 People Drowned in Russia's Water Bodies in July - Ministry of Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) More than 930 people drowned while swimming in water bodies across Russia in July alone, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Tuesday.

"In July alone, 933 people died in bodies of water," EMERCOM said on Telegram.

The ministry again urged citizens to swim only at beaches where it is allowed, not to swim beyond buoys, not to drink alcohol and not to leave children unattended, adding: "Let the divers practice tirelessly on dummies."

Related Topics

Water Russia Died July

Recent Stories

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

3 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

4 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

4 hours ago
Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

4 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

4 hours ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From World