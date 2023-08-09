MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) More than 930 people drowned while swimming in water bodies across Russia in July alone, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Tuesday.

"In July alone, 933 people died in bodies of water," EMERCOM said on Telegram.

The ministry again urged citizens to swim only at beaches where it is allowed, not to swim beyond buoys, not to drink alcohol and not to leave children unattended, adding: "Let the divers practice tirelessly on dummies."