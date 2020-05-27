Over 9.4Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Over 9.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 296,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected virus carries, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

As many as 255,000 tests have been conducted in Russia in the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.