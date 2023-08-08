Open Menu

Over 95% Of CAR Citizens Vote For New Constitution - Elections Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) More than 95% of citizens of the Central African Republic (car) have voted for the adoption of the new constitution which allows President Faustin-Archange Touadera to run for a third term, the National Elections Authority said on Monday.

In May, Touadera announced holding a referendum on the new constitution.

Mass rallies in a support of the new constitution were held in the country following the president's announcement. The new constitution extends the presidential term to seven years and abolishes term limits.

"During the July 30 referendum, 95.27% of voters voted for the new constitution, 4.73% voted against, and the turnout was 61.1%," National Elections Authority Head Mathias Moruba said, as quoted by AFP.

The main opposition parties, civil organizations, as well as armed insurgent groups have reportedly boycotted the referendum.

Car Central African Republic May July Opposition

