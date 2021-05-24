Over 95% of EpiVacCorona Recipients Elude Virus After Contact With Infected - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Latest research on Russia's coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona found that over 95% of Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor staffers who received the shot did not contract the virus after coming into contact with infected people, the watchdog said on Monday.

From December 12 to May 15, 1,736 people received the vaccine developed by the watchdog's Vector research center.

Some 800 fully vaccinated Rospotrebnadzor staffers were subjected to an extended observation.

"A total of 95.8% of those vaccinated did not get sick after coming into contact with the source of the coronavirus infection, which clearly demonstrates the protective activity of the EpiVacCorona vaccine," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

EpiVacCorona is one of Russia's three homegrown coronavirus vaccines, along with Sputnik V and CoviVac.