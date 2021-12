(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Over 95% of nuclear launchers in Russia are ready for combat use, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"In the ground-based strategic nuclear forces, more than 95% of launchers are kept in constant readiness for combat use," Gerasimov told a briefing.