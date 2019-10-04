Over 95% of UK Home Office Internal Investigations Relate to Immigration Issues - Reports

Almost all inquiries into alleged serious misconduct activities by employees of the UK Home Office are connected with immigration matters, media reported on Friday

As many as 96 percent of cases investigated by the Home Office's professional standards unit (PSU), which deals with the most serious cases of misconduct, were related to borders, immigration and citizenship, The Guardian newspaper reported. Another 4 percent dealt with policing issues or counterterrorism.

The PSU is looking into misconduct allegations against individual employees or teams of the UK Home Office or staff in detention centers, the media said. Alleged crimes most frequently include assault, sexual assault, racism, theft, fraud or harassment.

Diane Abbott, Labour's shadow home secretary, said the figures indicated that the UK Home Office's Immigration and Nationality Directorate was "not fit for purpose."

"This culture is destroying lives and families every day and cannot be allowed to continue. The immigration and nationality department of the Home Office is clearly not fit for purpose, and the government must call an immediate review into its continued failings," Abbott said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Home Office spokesman stressed that employees of the directorate had the highest level of interaction with the public, which explained the high number of immigration-related complaints.