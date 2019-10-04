UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 95% Of UK Home Office Internal Investigations Relate To Immigration Issues - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:13 PM

Over 95% of UK Home Office Internal Investigations Relate to Immigration Issues - Reports

Almost all inquiries into alleged serious misconduct activities by employees of the UK Home Office are connected with immigration matters, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Almost all inquiries into alleged serious misconduct activities by employees of the UK Home Office are connected with immigration matters, media reported on Friday.

As many as 96 percent of cases investigated by the Home Office's professional standards unit (PSU), which deals with the most serious cases of misconduct, were related to borders, immigration and citizenship, The Guardian newspaper reported. Another 4 percent dealt with policing issues or counterterrorism.

The PSU is looking into misconduct allegations against individual employees or teams of the UK Home Office or staff in detention centers, the media said. Alleged crimes most frequently include assault, sexual assault, racism, theft, fraud or harassment.

Diane Abbott, Labour's shadow home secretary, said the figures indicated that the UK Home Office's Immigration and Nationality Directorate was "not fit for purpose."

"This culture is destroying lives and families every day and cannot be allowed to continue. The immigration and nationality department of the Home Office is clearly not fit for purpose, and the government must call an immediate review into its continued failings," Abbott said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Home Office spokesman stressed that employees of the directorate had the highest level of interaction with the public, which explained the high number of immigration-related complaints.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Citizenship Media All Government Labour

Recent Stories

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing ca ..

12 minutes ago

116 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Karach ..

12 minutes ago

Judges ignoring Indian government's abuses in Occu ..

12 minutes ago

Free medical camp for X-Ray, TB, chest

12 minutes ago

ATC adjourns MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case h ..

12 minutes ago

Seizing a vehicle again which has already paid a l ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.