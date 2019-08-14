UrduPoint.com
Over 95,000 People Sign Petition To Rename Fifth Avenue Outside Trump Tower After Obama

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 07:30 PM

Over 95,000 People Sign Petition to Rename Fifth Avenue Outside Trump Tower After Obama

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) More than 95,000 people have signed a petition calling on New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council to rename the stretch of Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan after former US President Barack Obama.

"We request the stretch of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets be renamed 'President Barack H. Obama Avenue.' Any addresses on that stretch of Fifth Avenue should be changed accordingly," the petition at moveon.org said.

As of Wednesday morning, 95,145 people have signed the petition.

The text in the petition says that Los Angeles, California, has recently renamed one of its streets to honor Obama and argues that New York should do the same.

Among the reasons for changing the name of the stretch of Fifth Avenue, the petition mentions Obama's many accomplishments, including saving the United States the Great Recession and taking out the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks,  Osama bin Laden.

