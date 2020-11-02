UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 95Mln Americans Voted Early In US Election - Elections Project

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Over 95Mln Americans Voted Early in US Election - Elections Project

More than 95 million Americans have cast ballots early in the presidential election scheduled for November 3, data from the US Elections Project revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) More than 95 million Americans have cast ballots early in the presidential election scheduled for November 3, data from the US Elections Project revealed on Monday.

The data showed that 95,027,832 Americans had voted early.

Almost 60.5 million voters sent their ballots by mail, while another 34.5 million were cast in person, the data also showed.

Related Topics

Election November From Million

Recent Stories

10th Publishers Conference highlights ways educati ..

2 minutes ago

KP Minister criticizes PDM's protest movement

2 minutes ago

Kyrgyz markets are open for Pakistani traders: Amb ..

2 minutes ago

Germany shuts down as new virus curbs spur anger a ..

2 minutes ago

Government striving for best educational facilitie ..

4 minutes ago

Elimination of class-based division in education s ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.