Over 95Mln Americans Voted Early in US Election - Elections Project

More than 95 million Americans have cast ballots early in the presidential election scheduled for November 3, data from the US Elections Project revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) More than 95 million Americans have cast ballots early in the presidential election scheduled for November 3, data from the US Elections Project revealed on Monday.

The data showed that 95,027,832 Americans had voted early.

Almost 60.5 million voters sent their ballots by mail, while another 34.5 million were cast in person, the data also showed.