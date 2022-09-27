- Home
- World
- News
- Over 96% of Kherson Residents Voting at Russian Polling Stations Support Joining Country
Over 96% Of Kherson Residents Voting At Russian Polling Stations Support Joining Country
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 09:37 PM
With 100% of the protocols processed, 96.75% of Kherson residents voting at Russian polling stations have supported joining Russia, according to the data released on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) With 100% of the protocols processed, 96.75% of Kherson residents voting at Russian polling stations have supported joining Russia, according to the data released on Monday.
A total of 32,135 people have voted for the region's accession to the country, while 792 residents, or 2.38%, have opposed the idea.