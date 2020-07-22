UrduPoint.com
Over 9.6Mln People Subjected To Humanitarian Crisis In South Asia Due To Floods- Red Cross

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Over 9.6Mln People Subjected to Humanitarian Crisis in South Asia Due to Floods- Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The ongoing rampage of heavy rains and ensuing floods and landslides in South Asian countries has already killed 550 people and subjected more than 9.6 million others to a humanitarian distress, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"A humanitarian crisis is deepening in South Asia as new figures reveal that more than 9.6 million people have been affected by monsoon floods, devastating large areas of India, Bangladesh and Nepal," the press release read.

In Bangladesh alone, close to one-third of territory has already been flooded and more than 2.8 people have been affected, including 1 million of those who remain cut from the world by flood waters, according to the press release. The death toll in all three countries together has reached 550 people, the IFRC said, citing government figures.

"People in Bangladesh, India and Nepal are sandwiched in a triple disaster of flooding, the coronavirus and an associated socioeconomic crisis of loss of livelihoods and jobs. Flooding of farm lands and destruction of crops can push millions of people, already badly impacted by the COVID-19, further into poverty," IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain said, as quoted in the press release.

The organization said it had already poured more than $850,000 into relief activities in Bangladesh, including cash grants to more than 35,000 affected people.

Additionally, volunteers have been distributing tarpaulins, dry food and hygiene kits across all three affected countries, including by airlifting aid to those areas which cannot currently be reached by road.

