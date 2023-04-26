UrduPoint.com

Over 98% Of Tanks,Combat Vehicles Already In Ukraine To Support Counteroffensive- Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 11:05 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) More than 98% of the tanks and combat vehicles pledged by the United States and its allies and partners have been already delivered to Ukraine to support Kiev's upcoming counteroffensive, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the US European Command Christopher Cavoli said on Wednesday.

"We sat down with the Ukrainians ... and we calculated the amount of material they would need for this (counter)offensive. We checked it a couple of times and we gathered it from our allies, who were very generous, especially with regard to tanks and armored fighting vehicles, and we have been shipping it into the country. Over 98% of the combat vehicles are already there," Cavoli said during a House Committee on Armed Services hearing.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. Last week, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported, citing leaked Pentagon documents that Kiev is readying up to 12 Ukrainian combat brigades of about 4,000 soldiers each to start a counteroffensive against Russia in early May, with the preparations expected to be completed by the end of April.

