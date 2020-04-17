UrduPoint.com
Over 98% Of User Data Leaks From 2013 To 2019 Resulted From Companies' Negligence - Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

Over 98% of User Data Leaks From 2013 to 2019 Resulted From Companies' Negligence - Report

More than 98 percent of user data leaks worldwide resulted from the negligent actions of company employees, a report conducted by Russia's InfoWatch cybersecurity company said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) More than 98 percent of user data leaks worldwide resulted from the negligent actions of company employees, a report conducted by Russia's InfoWatch cybersecurity company said on Friday.

The report covers information leaks caused by insiders around the world from 2013 to 2019.

"In 2019, 58.1 percent of cases of compromised data in companies and government agencies were unintentional. Moreover, more than 98 percent of all user data records (personal and payment data) leaked as a result of internal leaks of a random nature," the report said.

According to the findings, 53.7 percent of all leaks in 2019 occurred due to the fault of companies' staff ordinary employees, managers, system administrators compared to 61.

6 percent in 2018. At the same time, the volume of compromised data records caused by internal offenders increased by 3.6 times and amounted to more than 9.87 billion records, which is the result of non-compliance by employees with the rules for working with protected data.

In addition, the report said that any information transfer channel was potentially dangerous, and even a small leak posed a threat to business from reputation losses and reduced customer loyalty to penalties from regulators and compensation for class action suits. Therefore, the company should seriously think about ensuring full protection of corporate data from both external and internal threats.

