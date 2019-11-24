UrduPoint.com
Over 980 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 01:40 PM

Over 980 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Over 980 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, in total 982 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 201 people, including 60 women and 103 children, from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 781 people, including 234 women and 398 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Additionally, Syrian bomb squads cleared mines from 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of land and destroyed 45 explosive devices.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.

