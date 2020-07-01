UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 99% Of Russian Servicemen Voted On Amendments To Constitution - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Over 99% of Russian Servicemen Voted on Amendments to Constitution - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Over 99 percent of Russian military servicemen participated in voting on the amendments to the constitution, Chief of Main Directorate for Political-Military Affairs of the Russian Armed Forces Andrey Kartapolov said on Wednesday.

"In the Armed Forces, the all-Russian vote on the constitutional amendments proposed by the president [Vladimir Putin] is almost over by now. We, as usual, actively participated in the voting ... more than 1.5 million people voted. The turnout is 99,991 percent, according to our estimates," Kartapolov told reporters.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation. Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Marriage Man Women Million

Recent Stories

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

7 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

22 minutes ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

37 minutes ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

52 minutes ago

UAE Government keen to create AI infrastructure: O ..

1 hour ago

Wellbeing Academy explores the role of government ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.