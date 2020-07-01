Over 99% of Russian Servicemen Voted on Amendments to Constitution - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Over 99 percent of Russian military servicemen participated in voting on the amendments to the constitution, Chief of Main Directorate for Political-Military Affairs of the Russian Armed Forces Andrey Kartapolov said on Wednesday.

"In the Armed Forces, the all-Russian vote on the constitutional amendments proposed by the president [Vladimir Putin] is almost over by now. We, as usual, actively participated in the voting ... more than 1.5 million people voted. The turnout is 99,991 percent, according to our estimates," Kartapolov told reporters.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation. Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.