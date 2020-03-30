UrduPoint.com
Over 990 COVID19 Cases Confirmed In Mexico, Four New Fatalities Reported - Health Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 08:00 AM

Over 990 COVID19 Cases Confirmed in Mexico, Four New Fatalities Reported - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico is approaching 1,000 with four COVID-19 fatalities having been confirmed in the past 24 hours, Ricardo Cortes, Director General of Health Promotion, said.

The total death toll from the coronavirus in Mexico is 20, while the total number of confirmed cases is 993, Cortes said at a regular press briefing on Sunday.

The day before, the death toll was 16.

Mexico has called on its residents to self-isolate for the next 30 days, minimizing social contacts with the exception of basic needs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 721,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 33,900 people have died from COVID-19.

