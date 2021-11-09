Over a dozen local UN staff held in Ethiopia: humanitarian sources

(@FahadShabbir)

More than a dozen Ethiopian staffers working for the United Nations have been arrested in Addis Ababa in raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans under a state of emergency, UN and humanitarian sources told AFP Tuesday

"Some of them were taken from their homes," one of the sources said, while a UN spokeswoman in Geneva said requests for their release had been submitted to the foreign ministry.