Over A Dozen Local UN Staff Held In Ethiopia: Humanitarian Sources

Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:40 PM

Over a dozen local UN staff held in Ethiopia: humanitarian sources

More than a dozen Ethiopian staffers working for the United Nations have been arrested in Addis Ababa in raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans under a state of emergency, UN and humanitarian sources told AFP Tuesday

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 )

"Some of them were taken from their homes," one of the sources said, while a UN spokeswoman in Geneva said requests for their release had been submitted to the foreign ministry.

