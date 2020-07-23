MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) A total of 13 Finnish lawmakers filed a complaint to the chancellor of justice against Prime Minister Sanna Marin who supposedly acted contrary to the position of the Finnish Parliament's Constitutional Law Committee by backing borrowing for the EU stimulus package at the recent European Council summit, the Yle broadcaster reported on Thursday.

One of the complaints has been filed by a lawmaker from the Finns Party, Sebastian Tynkkynen, who accused Marin of sending "billions of Euros belonging to Finns to irresponsible countries.

The office of the chancellor of justice confirmed to Yle that it received 13 complaints against Marin's actions. Most of them were lodged by private individuals.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, EU leaders agreed on a new seven-year budget, also called the multiannual financial framework (MFF), and a COVID-19 recovery fund worth a combined 1.8 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion). The 750 billion euros of recovery money will be financed by the European Commission borrowing directly on financial markets, with the debt burden shared by all EU states.