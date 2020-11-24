Over Dozen Dead, 25 Injured in Truck Accident in Northeastern Nicaragua - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) At least 17 people died and 25 others were injured in a road accident in Nicaragua's Montanita area about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the Waslala urban area, the Nicaraguan La Prensa newspaper reports.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon in the northeastern community of Ocote Tuma, when a passenger truck traveling from the town of Waslala to the San Antonio de Yaro region overturned after its brakes malfunctioned when it was going downhill.

At least 17 people died, 25 others were injured, four of them seriously, La Prensa said. According to some local media reports, the dead include 12 women and one baby.

Waslala Mayor German Vargas told a government radio station on Monday, as quoted by La Prensa, that the accident was "outrageous."