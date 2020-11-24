UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Dozen Dead, 25 Injured In Truck Accident In Northeastern Nicaragua - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:30 AM

Over Dozen Dead, 25 Injured in Truck Accident in Northeastern Nicaragua - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) At least 17 people died and 25 others were injured in a road accident in Nicaragua's Montanita area about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the Waslala urban area, the Nicaraguan La Prensa newspaper reports.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon in the northeastern community of Ocote Tuma, when a passenger truck traveling from the town of Waslala to the San Antonio de Yaro region overturned after its brakes malfunctioned when it was going downhill.

At least 17 people died, 25 others were injured, four of them seriously, La Prensa said. According to some local media reports, the dead include 12 women and one baby.

Waslala Mayor German Vargas told a government radio station on Monday, as quoted by La Prensa, that the accident was "outrageous."

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead German Died Road Accident San Antonio Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

4 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

5 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

7 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

6 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.