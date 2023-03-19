Over Dozen Dead Following Ecuador Earthquake - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) At least 14 people died and over 300 others were injured as a result of the 6.5-magnitude earthquake in western Ecuador, the press service of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso informs.

"Fourteen dead, 381 wounded," the president's press service said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Ecuadorian presidency said that the death toll from the earthquake stood at 12, with 11 fatalities registered in the province of El Oro and one in the province of Azuay.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook western Ecuador on Saturday and has caused damage in northern Peru. RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster said that a four-year-old girl died in the Department of Tumbes bordering Ecuador on Saturday, as a result of a roof collapse.