Over Dozen Injured in Clashes With Police During Protest in Sri Lanka

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Nearly 20 people were injured in the city of Colombo in Sri Lanka during anti-government protests, the Ada Derana news channel reports citing hospital sources.

The protest, organized by the National People's Power (NPP) electoral coalition, was held on Sunday near the Town Hall in Colombo.

Demonstrators were demanding the holding of elections as soon as possible.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators, which resulted in nearly 20 people getting injured. Hospital sources told Ada Derana that all of the injured were brought to the National Hospital in Colombo.

Some roads were reportedly blocked in the city amid the Sunday protest.