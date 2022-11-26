Over Dozen Killed in Armed Attacks in Northern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) At least 15 people were killed and dozens were injured in several militant attacks carried out in Nigeria's northern Kaduna State, Nigerian daily The Punch reports.

Eleven local residents were killed in the district of Giwa, while Birnin Gwari district and Kajuru district reported two deaths each, the newspaper said on Friday, citing Kaduna State internal affairs commissioner Samuel Aruwan.

All of the dead were farmers.

A local source told the newspaper that the residents of Giwa were likely killed after they refused to obey the militants' demands to pay them a tax before the harvest.

Earlier this month, armed bandits in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina kidnapped 39 children working on a farm and demanded a ransom.