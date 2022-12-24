MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) More than a dozen people died in a fire that erupted at a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo late on Friday night, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"The number of people killed in the fire has gone up to 13," the emergency services said.

Earlier, emergency services told Sputnik that the death toll stood at eleven and that the retirement home was illegal.

A spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that the fire at the nursing home in Kemerovo was contained at 23:39 local time on Friday (16:39 GMT).