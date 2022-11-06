UrduPoint.com

Over Dozen Killed In Suicide Blast At Military Base In Somalia's Capital - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 03:01 AM

Over Dozen Killed in Suicide Blast at Military Base in Somalia's Capital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) At least 15 people were killed in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, when an explosion occurred at a military base in the south of the city, local media report.

The blast occurred on Saturday, at the General Dhagabadan military training facility, which is located at a former candy factory, the Garowe news portal said.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack, and scores of others were wounded, Garowe reported on Saturday.

The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

A week ago, two car explosions near the education ministry in Mogadishu resulted in the death of over 100 people, while more than 300 others were injured.

