Over Dozen New Coronavirus Cases Reported In China - Health Commission

Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:30 AM

Over Dozen New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) China has registered 17 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, all of them have been imported, while another 24 COVID-19 patients have recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 85,048, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 80,177.

The total number of imported cases is 2,499.

More than 230 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in China.

On Sunday, China reported nine new coronavirus cases (all imported), and 27 new recoveries. On Saturday, China reported 9 new coronavirus cases and 35 new recoveries.

In the past 24 hours, China confirmed 19 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases (all imported). More than 330 asymptomatic coronavirus patients are currently being monitored in China.

