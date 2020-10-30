Over Dozen of Radicals Deported From French Mainland in October - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) France has expelled 14 radicals of foreign origin from its mainland over the last month, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday in the wake of national unrest over Islamic threat linked to recent terrorist attacks.

France has recently been shaken by a series of assaults across its territory, including the latest brutal killing of French history teacher in Paris by a radicalized teen, and sequential knife attacks in French cities of Nice, Avignon and st the French diplomatic premise in Saudi Arabia. While the latter two had no casualties, the assault in Nice took away 3 lives.

"In the past month, 14 radicalized foreigners have been expelled from the national territory," Darmanin tweeted.

Prior to attacks, French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled an initiative to reform islam in France by depriving it of foreign influence and placing enhanced oversight on funding of mosques, control of educational facilities and associations suspected of links to Islamic radicalism.

French leader pledged to step up efforts against the Islamic threat after the murder of teacher Samuel Paty on October 16. He also expressed support for manifestations of freedom of speech, including in form of religious caricatures. The latter was believed to be reasons for the killing of Samuel Paty, a teacher who showed insulting drawings of Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students as well as the killing of 15 workers at editorial office of Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly in January 2015.

The French authorities also said they were mulling expulsions of foreigners in the threat to national security list, which also includes suspected Islamist radicals. In particular, Darmanin said 231 people on the list are to be deported as retaliatory measure over Paty's killing.

Meanwhile, Macron has ordered for mobilization of extra troops to the country in the wake of recent assaults, saying France was under terrorist attack.