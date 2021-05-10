Over Dozen Palestinians Injured Over Past Day of Clashes in East Jerusalem - Red Crescent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A total of 14 Palestinians were injured during Sunday night unrest in East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

"14 Palestinians were injured today during clashes with Israeli police in the Bab al-Amud and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods in the city of Jerusalem. Four of the injured were taken to the hospital," the Red Crescent said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Red Crescent reported 80 injuries among Palestinians and said that a total of around 300 Palestinians had been injured over the past days of unrest in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli police said on Saturday that unrest had resumed near the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

A total of 75,000 Muslims reportedly gathered in East Jerusalem on Saturday night. According to police, two people were detained in Sheikh Jarrah after they attacked officers using a gas canister.

The unrest in East Jerusalem has been ongoing for several days over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area.

The Arab League plans to hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday, May 10, to discuss the escalation of violence in East Jerusalem.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) will also hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the conflict, according to a Sputnik source.