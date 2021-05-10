UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Dozen Palestinians Injured Over Past Day Of Clashes In East Jerusalem - Red Crescent

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:40 AM

Over Dozen Palestinians Injured Over Past Day of Clashes in East Jerusalem - Red Crescent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A total of 14 Palestinians were injured during Sunday night unrest in East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

"14 Palestinians were injured today during clashes with Israeli police in the Bab al-Amud and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods in the city of Jerusalem. Four of the injured were taken to the hospital," the Red Crescent said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Red Crescent reported 80 injuries among Palestinians and said that a total of around 300 Palestinians had been injured over the past days of unrest in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli police said on Saturday that unrest had resumed near the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

A total of 75,000 Muslims reportedly gathered in East Jerusalem on Saturday night. According to police, two people were detained in Sheikh Jarrah after they attacked officers using a gas canister.

The unrest in East Jerusalem has been ongoing for several days over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area.

The Arab League plans to hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday, May 10, to discuss the escalation of violence in East Jerusalem.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) will also hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the conflict, according to a Sputnik source.

Related Topics

Injured Police United Nations Jerusalem Temple May Gas Sunday Muslim From Arab Court

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

2 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

3 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

4 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

4 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.