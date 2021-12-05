UrduPoint.com

Over Dozen People Dead Following Eruption Of Semeru Volcano In Indonesia - BNPB

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

Over Dozen People Dead Following Eruption of Semeru Volcano in Indonesia - BNPB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Semeru volcano has gone up to 13, the country's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said on Sunday.

Semeru, located in Indonesia's East Java province, erupted on Saturday, emitting large amounts of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, wrecking homes and damaging a local strategic bridge. Initial local media reports said that at least one person died and 41 suffered burns.

BNPB said in a Sunday statement citing the latest information from the agency's head, Major General Suharyanto, that "a total of 13 people were reported to have died" as a result of the eruption and nearly 100 others were injured.

BNPB confirmed that the 41 people who were first reported to have suffered burn injuries were treated at a local health center.

Another 57 injured, including two pregnant women, were also treated at several different health facilities.

More than 900 people have been evacuated, according to BNPB.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on two earthquakes off the coast of Indonesia following the Semeru eruption: a 6-magnitude earthquake occurred north of Tobelo, a town located on Indonesia's eastern island of Halmahera, at 23:47 GMT on Saturday; another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck off the coast of Jayapura, the capital of Indonesia's province of Papua, at 01:10 GMT on Sunday.

There are over 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and is thus prone to seismic impact.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Earthquake Died Jayapura Indonesia United States Women Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

16 minutes ago
 UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

8 hours ago
 Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

8 hours ago
 US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate ..

US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate Nuclear Program to Get Edge in ..

8 hours ago
 President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, g ..

President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.