MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) More than a dozen people were killed and over 20 were injured in a road accident in the province of Jiangxi in southeastern China, the state-run CGTN broadcaster reports citing authorities.

The accident occurred on Sunday in Nanchang County.

At least 17 people died and another 22 were injured, CGTN said.