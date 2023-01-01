UrduPoint.com

Over Dozen People Killed In Bus Accident In Mexico

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Over Dozen People Killed in Bus Accident in Mexico

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) A private tour bus has overturned in western Mexico, killing over a dozen people and injuring 47, the prosecutor's office of the state of Nayarit said.

The accident occurred on Saturday.

Prosecutors said that all of the bus passengers were residents of the central Guanajuato State. They were coming back from a beach trip.

A total of 15 people were killed in the accident, including four children.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Guanajuato Mexico All From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting E ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting Egyptian security forces in Ism ..

6 hours ago
 Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

12 hours ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

12 hours ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

12 hours ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

12 hours ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.