Over Dozen People Killed in Bus Accident in Mexico

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) A private tour bus has overturned in western Mexico, killing over a dozen people and injuring 47, the prosecutor's office of the state of Nayarit said.

The accident occurred on Saturday.

Prosecutors said that all of the bus passengers were residents of the central Guanajuato State. They were coming back from a beach trip.

A total of 15 people were killed in the accident, including four children.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.