Over Dozen People Killed in Minibus Accident in Eastern Georgia - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) At least 17 people died when a minibus crashed in the mountainous region of Khevsureti in eastern Georgia, the country's Interior Ministry said.

"According to current information, 17 people died as a result of the incident, three people were seriously injured," an Interior Ministry spokesperson told journalists on Sunday.

The minibus crashed in the village of Shatili, falling about 80 meters (262 feet) down from a cliff, according to ministry data.

According to local media reports, the vehicle crashed into an empty car at a high speed before falling. The minibus was reportedly carrying mostly women and one Canadian citizen.