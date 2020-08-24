UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Dozen People Killed In Minibus Accident In Eastern Georgia - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

Over Dozen People Killed in Minibus Accident in Eastern Georgia - Interior Ministry

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) At least 17 people died when a minibus crashed in the mountainous region of Khevsureti in eastern Georgia, the country's Interior Ministry said.

"According to current information, 17 people died as a result of the incident, three people were seriously injured," an Interior Ministry spokesperson told journalists on Sunday.

The minibus crashed in the village of Shatili, falling about 80 meters (262 feet) down from a cliff, according to ministry data.

According to local media reports, the vehicle crashed into an empty car at a high speed before falling. The minibus was reportedly carrying mostly women and one Canadian citizen.

Related Topics

Injured Interior Ministry Vehicle Car Died Georgia Women Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

4 hours ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

4 hours ago

104th open auto plates auction in Dubai brings in ..

4 hours ago

COVID-19 response: Dubai Customs ensures continuit ..

5 hours ago

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.