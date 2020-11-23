UrduPoint.com
Over Dozen People Massacred In Colombia's Antioquia, Cauca - Local Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 09:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) At least 13 people died in two separate massacres in Colombia's Antioquia and Cauca departments, local authorities confirmed.

"Ten heavily armed men arrived at the La Gabriela farm and fired indiscriminately at 14 people who were staying there. Seven died and three others were injured," the mayor of the Betania municipality, Carlos Mario Villada, told W Radio Colombia on Sunday.

A local police chief later said that one of the injured died in the emergency room.

"Rewards and citizen collaboration are essential to locate and capture the murderers of 8 people in #Betania," Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said on Twitter on Sunday.

The second incident occurred in the Argelia municipality of Colombia's Cauca department. Five people died there as a result of nightclub shootings, according to local media reports.

Speaking at a press conference following a Security Council meeting on Sunday, Trujillo said, as broadcast on Twitter, that drug trafficking is the main enemy of Colombians and offered two rewards of around $55,000 and $8,000 for information leading to the capture of those responsible for the massacres.

