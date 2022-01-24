UrduPoint.com

Over Dozen People, Mostly Protesters, Hospitalized In Brussels - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Over Dozen People, Mostly Protesters, Hospitalized in Brussels - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) At least three police officers and 12 protesters were taken to the hospital with injuries following the Brussels demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions, Belgian media report.

About 50,000 people reportedly took to the streets of the Belgian capital on Sunday to protest against pandemic restrictions. Clashes with law enforcement were reported and police had to use tear gas and water cannons against the protesters, according to local media reports.

RTBF reported on Sunday that three police officers and 12 demonstrators were hospitalized and around 70 people were arrested following the protest.

The BX1 tv channel said that protesters were trying to prevent reporters from filming the demonstrations on Sunday, pushing the filming crew and trying to take their camera away.

Protesters damaged the headquarters of the European External Action Service in Brussels on Sunday, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell who posted a photo of the building on Twitter, calling the violence "senseless."

Borrell strongly condemned the destruction of property during the Sunday protests in Brussels.

Related Topics

Protest Police Water Twitter Brussels Gas Sunday Media TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

22 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

2 days ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

2 days ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

2 days ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.