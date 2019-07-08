UrduPoint.com
Over Dozen Prisoners Die In Tajikistan After Eating Mold-Contaminated Bread - Authorities

Mon 08th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Over Dozen Prisoners Die in Tajikistan After Eating Mold-Contaminated Bread - Authorities

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Fourteen prisoners have died in western Tajikistan after eating possibly mold-contaminated bread that was given to them during their transfer from prisons in the northwest of the country, the main directorate of the Justice Ministry's service for the execution of sentences, told Sputnik.

The body said that a total of 128 prisoners were being transferred from correctional facilities in the northwestern Tajik cities of Khujand and Istaravshan to jails in the Tajik capital and in the city of Nurek, located some 40 miles to the southeast of Dushanbe

"One of the prisoners distributed three loaves of bread to 16 prisoners ... near Dushanbe in the evening. Half an hour after consuming it [the bread], 16 prisoners who were in the back of the truck started experiencing nausea, dizziness and vomiting.

Half an hour later, when the car drove into the correctional facility, all 16 people who had consumed the bread lost consciousness," the main directorate said.

According to the body, only two out of 16 prisoners have survived after receiving medical assistance. A criminal case has been opened into the incident.

A source in the the country's Prosecutor General's Office later told Sputnik that the deadly bread could have been contaminated with toxic mold.

"Mold on bread can cause severe intoxication of the body, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, the prisoners who died after eating the bread showed all of these symptoms," the source said.

According to the source, the mold may have developed in the bread because it had been improperly stored in hot weather.

