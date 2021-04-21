Over Four Million Mexicans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) About 4.1 million people in Mexico have been administered two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, thus becoming fully immunized, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today 4,111,121 people underwent full inoculation, so the severe form of the disease and hospitalization do not constitute a threat for them," Jose Luis Alomia Zegarra, the ministry's epidemiology director, said during a press conference broadcast on YouTube.

Most of those inoculated are elderly people (3.

3 million) and doctors (790,000). In addition, 7.17 million people have received the first dose.

Mexico started the vaccination against COVID-19 in late December. For this purpose, the authorities use five vaccines, including Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino and Sputnik V, which they buy abroad or produce locally.

The country has so far registered around 2.5 million COVID-19 cases and 213,048 people died of the disease.