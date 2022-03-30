UrduPoint.com

Over Four Million Ukrainian Refugees Have Fled War: UN

March 30, 2022

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :More than four million Ukrainians have now fled the country to escape "senseless war", the United Nations said Wednesday.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,019,287 Ukrainians had fled across the country's borders since the February 24 invasion, with more than 2.3 million having headed west into Poland.

"Refugees from Ukraine are now four million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said on Twitter.

"I have just arrived in Ukraine. In Lviv I will discuss with the authorities, the UN and other partners ways to increase our support to people affected and displaced by this senseless war."The number of refugees has surpassed UNHCR's initial estimate that the war could create up to four million.

The agency says the speed and scale of the displacement is unprecedented in Europe since World War II.

