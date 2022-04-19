UrduPoint.com

Over Half A Dozen Flights With US Arms To Arrive In Ukraine In Next 24 Hours - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Over Half a Dozen Flights With US Arms to Arrive in Ukraine in Next 24 Hours - Official

Over the next 24 hours the United States will deliver over half a dozen flights worth of security assistance to Ukraine from the Biden administration's recent $800 million package, a senior defense official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Over the next 24 hours the United States will deliver over half a dozen flights worth of security assistance to Ukraine from the Biden administration's recent $800 million package, a senior defense official said on Tuesday.

"Flights continue to arrive in the region from the $800 million (aid package) that the President signed out last Wednesday. Another one just arrived yesterday. And in the next 24 hours, we expect there'll be more than a half a dozen, probably more like seven flights, coming from the United States into the theater," the defense official said.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States From Million

Recent Stories

Axiom 'Will Be Ready' to Replace Space Station by ..

Axiom 'Will Be Ready' to Replace Space Station by End of Decade - US Space Execu ..

37 seconds ago
 US Border Patrol Reports Major Rise in Number of U ..

US Border Patrol Reports Major Rise in Number of Ukrainian Migrants

39 seconds ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Reopens Embassy in Kiev - ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Reopens Embassy in Kiev - Reports

40 seconds ago
 IGP for addressing female cops' issues on priority ..

IGP for addressing female cops' issues on priority

41 seconds ago
 NHMP to turn 25 in July this year: IG NHMP

NHMP to turn 25 in July this year: IG NHMP

45 seconds ago
 US Not Producing Enough Engineers, Technicians to ..

US Not Producing Enough Engineers, Technicians to Meet Space Goals - Axiom Inves ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.