Over Half a Dozen Flights With US Arms to Arrive in Ukraine in Next 24 Hours - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Over the next 24 hours the United States will deliver over half a dozen flights worth of security assistance to Ukraine from the Biden administration's recent $800 million package, a senior defense official said on Tuesday.

"Flights continue to arrive in the region from the $800 million (aid package) that the President signed out last Wednesday. Another one just arrived yesterday. And in the next 24 hours, we expect there'll be more than a half a dozen, probably more like seven flights, coming from the United States into the theater," the defense official said.