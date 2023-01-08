UrduPoint.com

Over Half Million Consumers In California Left Without Power Due To Storm - Monitoring

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Over half a million consumers in California are left without power due to an atmospheric river storm that hit the state on the west coast of the United States, the monitoring service poweroutage.us said on Sunday.

As of 09:30 GMT, 556,374 people are left with no electricity, according to the website.

The US National Weather Service stated on Thursday that an atmospheric river was moving towards the west coast of the country. The storm has caused serious snowfalls, heavy showers and floods in California.

On Thursday, almost 160,000 residents were left without power.

A powerful winter storm swept through California on Wednesday. According to Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Lunardi, an infant died in Sonoma County when a tree crushed his home. A 19-year-old girl also died in the state on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The local newspaper Sacramento Bee reported that the death toll from the storm in California had reached six.

