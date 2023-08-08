Open Menu

Over Half Million Houses Left Without Power Due To Bad Weather On US East Coast

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Over 500,000 homes across the east of the United States have been left without power due to bad weather, according to data from PowerOutage.us monitoring service.

On Monday, US National Weather Service warned population of risk of heavy rains, storm winds, tornadoes and flooding on the East Coast of the country, including the District of Columbia.

As of 06:40 GMT on Tuesday, over 500,000 households in the states of New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and other in the east of the US are left without electricity.

Fox news reported that one person was killed by lightning in Alabama.

