Over Half of Afghan Population Suffer From Mental Illness - Kabul University

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:35 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Around 60 percent of the Afghan population suffer from mental problems caused by the unstable situation in the country, researchers from Kabul University said during a Wednesday press conference.

"War, poverty, unemployment, underage marriage, family violence, illiteracy are the factors that cause many people to become mentally ill," one of the researchers said.

According to the scientists, 60 percent of people in Afghanistan have some kind of mental illness. The researchers added that the Afghan government had not yet taken effective measures to drive down the numbers of mentally ill in the country.

