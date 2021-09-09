UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of Afghan War Veterans In US Back Biden's Decision To Withdraw - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Over Half of Afghan War Veterans in US Back Biden's Decision to Withdraw - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Fifty-eight percent of US veterans of the two decade war in Afghanistan support President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw forces from the Central Asian country, according to a fresh Morning Consult poll published on Thursday.

"Nearly 3 in 5 veterans of the war in Afghanistan (58 percent) said they support Biden's move to withdraw all troops before the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks on Saturday, including 42 percent who do so strongly. The latter figure is 15 percentage points higher than the share of all voters who said the same," the pollster said.

When asked to assess the American engagement in Afghanistan, veterans were more likely to consider the twenty-year conflict a success than the average voter ” 48% of veterans called it "successful," which is 21 percentage points higher than the share of all voters who assessed it the same way.

"Among Afghanistan veterans, 49 percent approve of Biden's handling of Afghanistan policy, compared to 54 percent who approve of how [former] Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama dealt with the country. But the greatest share (63 percent) backed former President Donald Trump's handling of Afghanistan, which ended with a deal with the Taliban that set the stage for this year's withdrawal," the pollster added.

The survey was conducted from August 17 to September 2 among 243 registered voters who served in the country's longest war.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Barack Obama George W. Bush Trump Same August September All From Share Asia

Recent Stories

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

8 minutes ago
 4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Confer ..

4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference begins at UVAS

15 minutes ago
 TECNO brings a fiery PUBG Championship for the Mar ..

TECNO brings a fiery PUBG Championship for the Marketing Dealers

39 minutes ago
 FAO and MNFSR collaborate to bring innovative fina ..

FAO and MNFSR collaborate to bring innovative financing in agricultural research

42 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab lauds sacrifices of Police martyrs

IGP Punjab lauds sacrifices of Police martyrs

8 minutes ago
 Cape Town opens memorial gardens in honor of those ..

Cape Town opens memorial gardens in honor of those lost to COVID-19

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.