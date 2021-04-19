UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of American Adults Inoculated With At Least One Coronavirus Vaccine Shot - CDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:20 AM

Over Half of American Adults Inoculated With At Least One Coronavirus Vaccine Shot - CDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) At least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine has been administered to 50.4 percent, or nearly 130 million, of the US population over the age of 18, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

A total of 209,406,814 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, according to CDC data released on Sunday. At least one dose has been administered to 129,988,985 people aged 18 and over.

In total, 131,247,546 people in the US, or about 39.5 percent of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 84,263,408 (over 25 percent of the total population) have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC.

Overall, more than 264.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been delivered in the US.

In late January, US President Joe Biden vowed that the country would administer 100 million coronavirus vaccines within his first 100 days in office. In March, he set a new goal of 200 million shots within his first 100 days.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said earlier this month that the recent decision to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine in the US would not significantly impact the Biden administration's vaccination plan.

Related Topics

January March Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

1 hour ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

4 hours ago

53 food establishments in Dubai closed in Q1 for C ..

4 hours ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.