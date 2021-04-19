Over Half of American Adults Inoculated With At Least One Coronavirus Vaccine Shot - CDC

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) At least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine has been administered to 50.4 percent, or nearly 130 million, of the US population over the age of 18, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

A total of 209,406,814 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, according to CDC data released on Sunday. At least one dose has been administered to 129,988,985 people aged 18 and over.

In total, 131,247,546 people in the US, or about 39.5 percent of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 84,263,408 (over 25 percent of the total population) have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC.

Overall, more than 264.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been delivered in the US.

In late January, US President Joe Biden vowed that the country would administer 100 million coronavirus vaccines within his first 100 days in office. In March, he set a new goal of 200 million shots within his first 100 days.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said earlier this month that the recent decision to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine in the US would not significantly impact the Biden administration's vaccination plan.