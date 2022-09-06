UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of Americans Believe Biden Speech 'Dangerous Escalation' In Rhetoric - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Over half of Americans believe that US President Joe Biden's recent primetime address was a "dangerous escalation" in rhetoric meant to provoke a conflict, a new Trafalgar Group poll revealed on Tuesday

While only 18.7% of Democrats consider the speech provocative, 89.1% of Republicans think it "represents a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict among Americans," a release on the poll said.

Overall, 56.8% of Americans said they believe Biden's speech was escalatory, the release said.

On Thursday, Biden delivered remarks at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, during which he argued that former president Donald Trump and his supporters represent "extremism" that threatens the United States.

The following day, Biden walked back the remarks, clarifying that he does not consider just any Trump supporter a threat to the country, but only those who refuse to acknowledge the results of the 2020 US presidential election and fail to condemn violence.

On Saturday, Trump responded to the speech by calling Biden an enemy of the state, characterizing the president's address as vicious, hateful and divisive. Trump also criticized Biden for seemingly softening his position the next day.

The poll was conducted between September 2-5 and surveyed 1,084 likely general election voters. The data has a margin of error of 2.9% and a confidence of 95%.

Election Trump Independence Philadelphia United States September Democrats 2020 Election

