Over Half of Americans Do Not Want Biden to Run in 2024 Election - Survey

A majority of US voters do not want incumbent President Joe Biden to run for president in the 2024 presidential election, a poll by the Echelon Insights research company showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) A majority of US voters do not want incumbent President Joe Biden to run for president in the 2024 presidential election, a poll by the Echelon Insights research company showed on Tuesday.

Almost 60% of respondents said they didn't want to see Biden in the 2024 election, the survey showed. At the same time, only 28% admitted that they would like to see Biden run in a new election.

The poll found that 55% of US voters don't like Biden's performance as president, 59% disapprove of his efforts to help the economy, and the same number disapprove of his immigration policies.

About 53% of respondents were dissatisfied with his foreign policy.

Nevertheless, sociologists found that if the US presidential election had been held on the day of the poll and former President Donald Trump had been Biden's rival, slightly more people would have voted for Biden � 45% vs. 44%.

The survey was conducted among a sample of 1,020 eligible US voters between June 26-29. The margin of error does not exceed 3.9 percentage points.