Open Menu

Over Half Of Americans Do Not Want Biden To Run In 2024 Election - Survey

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Over Half of Americans Do Not Want Biden to Run in 2024 Election - Survey

A majority of US voters do not want incumbent President Joe Biden to run for president in the 2024 presidential election, a poll by the Echelon Insights research company showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) A majority of US voters do not want incumbent President Joe Biden to run for president in the 2024 presidential election, a poll by the Echelon Insights research company showed on Tuesday.

Almost 60% of respondents said they didn't want to see Biden in the 2024 election, the survey showed. At the same time, only 28% admitted that they would like to see Biden run in a new election.

The poll found that 55% of US voters don't like Biden's performance as president, 59% disapprove of his efforts to help the economy, and the same number disapprove of his immigration policies.

About 53% of respondents were dissatisfied with his foreign policy.

Nevertheless, sociologists found that if the US presidential election had been held on the day of the poll and former President Donald Trump had been Biden's rival, slightly more people would have voted for Biden � 45% vs. 44%.

The survey was conducted among a sample of 1,020 eligible US voters between June 26-29. The margin of error does not exceed 3.9 percentage points.

Related Topics

Election Company Trump Same June

Recent Stories

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

1 minute ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

1 minute ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

7 minutes ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

7 minutes ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

7 minutes ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

20 minutes ago
Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

13 minutes ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

13 minutes ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

13 minutes ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

10 minutes ago
 Kiev to Attack ZNPP on July 5 Using High-Precision ..

Kiev to Attack ZNPP on July 5 Using High-Precision Weapon - Russia's Rosenergoat ..

10 minutes ago
 Federer wows Wimbledon crowd from royal box

Federer wows Wimbledon crowd from royal box

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World