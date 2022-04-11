Over Half of Americans Fear Possibility of Metaverse Data Access Abuse - Poll

More than half of all Americans worry that their personal data could be accessed and abused in the metaverse, or digital realm, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Monday

"According to the survey, 55% of adults said they have major concerns about how their personal data could be tracked and misused in the metaverse, while another 24% said they have minor worries about the possibility," a release on the poll said.

Meta, formerly Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), has already has given an indication of its intentions for the metaverse through a series of patent approvals this year, which include letting users have authentic eye and body movements.

However, elected officials worry that tracking those movements will mean Meta will collect scads of data on its users, the release added.

Also, 35% of adults said they had major concerns about the mental health impacts of entering the metaverse, while 29% said they were worried about motion sickness from virtual reality technology, according to the release.