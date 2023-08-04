Open Menu

Over Half Of Americans Oppose Additional US Funding For Ukraine - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Over half of Americans oppose Congress authorizing additional funding to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, according to a CNN poll published on Friday.

In total, 55% of Americans are against Congress authorizing more funds for Ukraine, while 45% believe it should authorize such funding, according to the poll conducted by SSRS.

Fifty-one percent say that Washington has done enough to help Kiev, but 48% disagree. The latter number is 14 percentage points down from the 62% of those who felt the US should have been doing more, according to a poll conducted in the early days of Russia's special military operation.

When asked specifically about types of assistance the US could offer Kiev, only 17% say they would support sending American troops to the battlefield, and 43% prefer providing weapons.

Almost two-thirds (63%) said the US could provide intelligence information and about a half (53%) favored military training.

The survey showed a partisan divide among Americans, with 71% of Republicans opposing Congressional authorization of additional funding. At the same time, 62% of Democrats favor additional funding.

The survey also showed that only 43% of Americans approve of the way US President Joe Biden is handling the relationship with Russia, while 56% disagree.

The poll was conducted nationwide from July 1-31 among 1,279 adults.

