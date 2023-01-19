Over Half of Americans Rate Healthcare Quality as Subpar - Poll

UrduPoint.com

More than half of Americans assess healthcare quality in the country as subpar, the largest share in two decades, a new Gallup poll showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) More than half of Americans assess healthcare quality in the country as subpar, the largest share in two decades, a new Gallup poll showed on Thursday.

"For the first time in Gallup's two-decade trend, less than half of Americans are complimentary about the quality of US healthcare, with 48% rating it 'excellent' or 'good.' The slight majority now rate healthcare quality as subpar, including 31% saying it is 'only fair' and 21% - a new high - calling it 'poor,'" the pollster said.

The share of those satisfied with healthcare quality is two percentage points lower than in 2021 and well below the 62% recorded in 2010.

A key reason for this downward trend is that Republicans' positive ratings have shrunk since President Donald Trump left office, the poll noted.

"Currently, 56% of Republicans rate healthcare quality as excellent or good, whereas 69% felt this way in 2020 and 75% in 2019. Republicans' views of healthcare quality also dropped in 2014 after implementation of the Affordable Care Act before rebounding under Trump.

Meanwhile, Democrats' positive ratings have been steady at a lower level (currently 44%)," it added.

Middle-aged and younger adults are also less satisfied with the situation than before, according to the survey.

Almost one third of Americans said they are satisfied with healthcare coverage nationally, and 66% noted that their own coverage is good or excellent.

However, only 24% are satisfied with the total cost of healthcare in this country, against 76% who are dissatisfied.

As for the total cost they have to pay for their own healthcare, 56% of Americans report being satisfied, which is the lowest level Gallup has measured since 2016.

The poll was conducted by telephone from November 9-December 2 among a random sample of 1,020 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

A separate Gallup poll showed earlier this week that a record 38% of Americans had to put off their medical treatment in 2022 because of cost.

