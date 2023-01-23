(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Fifty-seven percent of US citizens believe that the government should provide the population with health insurance coverage, with 40% of Americans claiming the opposite, a Gallup poll said on Monday.

According to Gallup data, between 2000 and 2008, 54% to 69% of Americans thought the government should provide universal health care. From the adoption of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 until 2014 most Americans believed health insurance was not the responsibility of the government. Starting from 2015, between 51% and 57% of respondents have again been in favor of universal public health insurance.

At the same time, only 28% of Republicans say the government should provide insurance, while among Democrats, the state insurance is supported by almost 90%, the poll said.

The poll also showed that 53% of Americans preferred private insurance while 43% supported the public system, including 72% of Democrats and 13% of Republicans.

The poll was conducted from November 9 to December 2 and surveyed 1,020 people.