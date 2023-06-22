Open Menu

Over Half Of Americans Say They Disapprove Joe Biden's Job Performance - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The percentage of Americans who disapprove of US President Joe Biden's job performance has increased to 51% in June as compared with 49% in April, according to an Emerson College poll published on Thursday.

The poll found that Biden's approval of 41% has remained consistent with the Aril national survey, while his disapproval has increased.

The poll results also revealed that Biden would get 73% of the vote in the 2024 Democratic Primary, while 15% say they support Robert Kennedy Jr., and ten percent plan to vote for someone else.

In the Republican Primary, former US President Donald Trump holds 59% of the vote, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has 21%, and former Vice President Mike Pence 6%, according to the poll.

Trump's support has tumbled by 3 percentage points since April, while support for DeSantis has increased by five points, the poll found.

The national survey was conducted between June 19 and 20 among a sample of 1,015 voters and has a credibility interval, similar to a poll's margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

